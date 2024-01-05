  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"Wow, what a truly amazing service you provide!!! Thanks so much!"
- Barbara
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Where To Stay Around Silverstone 2024 - F1 British Grand Prix

Draft taxi and private hire policy goes to committee next week

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 5th January 2024 08:53

“We’re conscious that some members of the trade are unhappy with elements of the policy, and we acknowledge this, though public safety must remain our primary concern.

Members of West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Taxi and General Licensing Committee will next week consider whether to approve a new draft policy designed to protect taxi and private hire passengers. 

The draft policy’s key aim is to ensure that drivers and vehicles meet high standards in protecting the public and providing a quality service. It has been through extensive consultation in recent months with many opportunities for the everyone, including the industry, to submit comments. 

The policies are also there to protect the reputation of the industry, ensuring passengers can be confident that they will always have a positive experience. To do this part of the new approach is a points scheme which will allow for more consistent enforcement. 

The document has been drafted in line with Government and Institute of Licensing guidance and is similar to those of all our neighbouring authorities. 

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: “We’ve considered all views, including those of the trade and unions, in compiling what we believe is a robust policy which will help to ensure passengers are appropriately protected and the high quality of service maintained. 

“We’re conscious that some members of the trade are unhappy with elements of the policy, and we acknowledge this, though public safety must remain our primary concern. 

“Those drivers who operate a safe and well-maintained vehicle, keep a high standard of cleanliness, do not drive in a reckless fashion, so providing a positive experience for passengers will see no difference. 

“Working with the industry we have recently introduced taxi marshals in Northampton which will also help promote safety for both the public and drivers.” 

The Council will continue to engage and work with the taxi and private hire industry to help maintain the reputation of the trade in providing a safe means of public transport in the area. 

If approved, the policy will be a living document and will be under constant review to ensure it remains fit for purpose. 

The committee is set to meet at The Guildhall next Tuesday (9 January 2024) and full details of the policy, including all consultation responses can be viewed on our website.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies