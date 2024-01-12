Towcester Farmers Market in 2024

The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 12th January 2024, and will be held at our new location in the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm.





After a very successful move to the new site, the New Year sees the market continuing in its new location, and it will remain there from now on. There is enough parking for regular shoppers as well as market customers, making the site much better for everybody.





We are expecting to have all of our regular stall holders with us this month, along with new additions expected to join us in the coming months.





We hope local residents will continue to take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and choose to park elsewhere in the car park given the abundance of spaces available.



