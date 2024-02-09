NN12

News Archive Towcester Farmers Market Growing Author: Nick Holder Published: 5th February 2024 13:14 The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 9th February 2024, and will be held at our new location in the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm.

The market has made it's new home a great success, and is welcomed by the other local businesses for bring in new customers to the area. It continues to grow too, with new stall holders expected to join in the coming months.

We expect local residents will continue to take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and choose to park elsewhere in the car park given the abundance of spaces available.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:- via email at towcesteranddistrictlions@gmail.com or phone on 0345 833 5918 or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook