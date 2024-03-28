Easter Opening Hours at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 28th March 2024 09:53





Towcester Mill Brewery will be open over the Easter weekend, with slightly reduced hours on Easter Sunday but open on Bank Holiday Monday.

Come rain or shine there will be plenty of room indoors as well as a large garden should the weather be kind!



The opening hours for Easter weekend will be:

Good Friday - 12pm-11pm

Easter Saturday - 12pm-11pm

Easter Sunday - 12pm-5pm

Bank Holiday Monday - 12pm-5pm

On Good Friday the Mill will also have its Friday night pizza night with Nonna Lucia's from 5pm-9pm. Cheers to the long weekend!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.