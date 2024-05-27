Do good by shopping – cut price fashion brands come to The Waterside Campus

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 23rd May 2024 09:24

Those who like the idea of shopping for high street fashion, electrical goods and household products with massive discounts, while also helping disabled children and the environment, should visit the University of Northampton between Friday 24 and Monday 27 May 2024

As part of a brand-new partnership between the disabled children’s charity Newlife and Northampton’s Goodwill Solutions, there will be a pop-up shop in the Creative Hub at the University’s Waterside Campus which is open to everyone.

Newlife provides vital equipment to disabled and terminally ill children. They also collaborate with renowned high street brands like River Island, The White Company, Ted Baker, and more, to offer brand new clothing at discounted prices.

Surplus stock donated by these brands not only extends the lifespan of fashion but also prevents it from contributing to landfills.

Goodwill Solutions is a Community Interest Company (CIC), part owned by the University, and as a logistics services provider is also using its relationships with top brands as well as its logistics chain to support the partnership.

Chris Rockall, the University’s Commercial Services and Catering Manager said: “One of the University’s core mission statements is to deliver positive social impact, so it’s great to be supporting Newlife which provide specialist equipment to make the lives of disabled and terminally ill children a little bit easier.

“We have a beautiful campus beside the river and some great places to eat or grab a coffee, so if you haven’t visited us yet, now would be a good time as you can nab yourself fantastic discounts on some quality goods.”

John Sherriff Managing Director of Goodwill Solutions said as a partnership they were proud to bring top brands with low prices to Northampton and added: “Goodwill Solutions is a community interest company and this partnership is all about the core values of all involved; community, social value and making a difference to people's lives that need a helping hand at times.”

Fiona Robinson, Newlife’s CEO, said they were delighted to be partnered with Goodwill Solutions and the University and added: “As proceeds will go directly towards providing essential equipment and support for disabled and terminally ill children across the UK, you can feel good about every purchase.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming as many visitors as possible to the pop up and raising much-needed funds to ensure a brighter future for the families we serve.”

As well as the pop-up shop, visitors are welcome to try out the University’s catering outlets, the Waterside Bar (which screens live sports), the Sunley Hotel or they can stretch their legs on the pathway around the campus, visit the Campus sculptures or can try out the trim trail if they are feeling energetic.

The Waterside Campus is a short walk from Northampton town centre and can be accessed on foot via the bridge in Beckets Park.

There will also be free parking on campus on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Car Park 4 which is closest to The Creative Hub and is most easily accessed from New South Bridge Road – NN4 8RR.

Opening times for the pop-up shop are:

10:00 – 19:00 Friday and Saturday

10:00 – 16:00 Sunday

10:00 – 17:00 Monday

Goodwill Solutions – founded in 2008 – helps give ex-offenders, people with a disability, the homeless, and disadvantaged young people the opportunity to work in the logistics sector, by working at Goodwill or taking employment training with them.

Newlife Charity for Disabled Children was founded more than 30 years ago and now thousands of families rely on the charity to provide equipment that has often been refused by the statutory services or has been delayed meaning that the child is at risk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.