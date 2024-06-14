Towcester Farmers Market Now Full

The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 14th June 2024, and will continue to be held at our new location in the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm.





The market has now reached capacity with regards to stall holders and the market move has been a great benefit to businesses and customers alike. The new location has worked well due to the position being nearer the town centre, and the availability of parking adjacent to the market site.





This month should see our highest number of stalls for several years, with attending businesses offering a wide range of products and produce.





We expect local residents will continue to take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and choose to park elsewhere in the car park as there are plenty of spaces available, although there has been the occasional transgression in recent months.



