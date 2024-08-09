Towcester Farmers Market this Summer

Author: Nick Holder Published: 5th August 2024 11:06

The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 9th August 2024, and will continue to be held at our new location in the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm.

Speaking to Nick Holder said, "We are expecting another bumper turn out at the market this month now that summer is properly with us, and expect to have a near full turnout of stall holders, offering a wide range of products and produce to customers.





"We expect local residents will continue to take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and choose to park elsewhere in the car park as there are plenty of spaces available. We appreciate the support of local residents in respecting this request.





"For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month."

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:- via email at towcesteranddistrictlions@gmail.com

or phone on 0345 833 5918

or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook

