Bank Holiday Entertainment - very best Silverstone

|Author: Deborah Tee
|Published: 18th August 2024 09:36
Silverstone is now in the final countdown to its summer closing party: the much-loved Silverstone Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend (23-25 August 2024).
Offering incredible family entertainment, the three-day Festival is one of the world’s greatest motorsport events celebrating a past era with the best historic track action. It also offers fun for all the family with live music, a Foodie Fest, shopping village, fun fair rides, a Fan Zone celebrating the world of modern Formula 1 and an Adrenaline Zone.
The line-up includes:
- A special tribute to three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna with the biggest ever display of his cars on show.
- Headline performances from Sophie Ellis-Bexter, Busted and Olly Murs.
- A star-studded line-up on the Silverstone Kitchen Live stage including 2023 MasterChef Champion, Chariya Khattiyot, and 2021 Great British Bake Off winner, Giuseppe Dell’Anno.
- Celebrations to mark a decade of unrivalled success of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team with five of their cars on show including two Lewis Hamilton championship winners.
- A stunning showcase of Grand Prix show cars courtesy of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, BWT Alpine F1 Team, McLaren Formula 1 Team, in addition to the epic Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team display in the Fan Zone plus BWT Alpine F1 Team Trak Racer simulators, an F1 simulator experience, and STEM activities with Lego.
- Family activities including Circus skills workshops, crazy golf, thrill rides, fun fair, mini monster trucks, axe throwing, water zorbs, the Michelin Big Wheel and much more.
- Cherished classic cars displays, a Shift and Drift Zone with sideways rally cars, flame-spitting dragsters, stunt driving displays, Hot Rod cruises plus Zero Zone test drives, a Young Driver experience, and Dream Rides courtesy of the Sporting Bears.
- 30 hours of track action across the weekend with qualifying sessions on Friday and 20 exciting races over the weekend.
Ticket information – including camping and hospitality options – can be found here. Best prices are available in advance.
