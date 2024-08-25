  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"I would like to compliment you on an excellent newsletter. As a local resident I find it full of interesting information, and appreciate the inclusion of all the appropriate links for further reading...." more
- Mike Phillips
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Where To Stay Around Silverstone 2024 - F1 British Grand Prix

Bank Holiday Entertainment - very best Silverstone

Author: Deborah Tee Published: 18th August 2024 09:36
• The finest historic race action on track and the best family fun off it! • An epic fun-fuelled weekend at the home of British motorsport • Performances from chart-topping bands and prize-winning TV chefs • Best prices for those buying in advance. Evening tickets on sale, too

Silverstone is now in the final countdown to its summer closing party: the much-loved Silverstone Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend (23-25 August 2024).
 
Offering incredible family entertainment, the three-day Festival is one of the world’s greatest motorsport events celebrating a past era with the best historic track action. It also offers fun for all the family with live music, a Foodie Fest, shopping village, fun fair rides, a Fan Zone celebrating the world of modern Formula 1 and an Adrenaline Zone.
 
The line-up includes:
 
  • A special tribute to three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna with the biggest ever display of his cars on show.
  • Headline performances from Sophie Ellis-Bexter, Busted and Olly Murs.
  • A star-studded line-up on the Silverstone Kitchen Live stage including 2023 MasterChef Champion, Chariya Khattiyot, and 2021 Great British Bake Off winner, Giuseppe Dell’Anno.  
  • Celebrations to mark a decade of unrivalled success of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team with five of their cars on show including two Lewis Hamilton championship winners.
  • A stunning showcase of Grand Prix show cars courtesy of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, BWT Alpine F1 Team, McLaren Formula 1 Team, in addition to the epic Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team display in the Fan Zone plus BWT Alpine F1 Team Trak Racer simulators, an F1 simulator experience, and STEM activities with Lego.
  • Family activities including Circus skills workshops, crazy golf, thrill rides, fun fair, mini monster trucks, axe throwing, water zorbs, the Michelin Big Wheel and much more. 
  • Cherished classic cars displays, a Shift and Drift Zone with sideways rally cars, flame-spitting dragsters, stunt driving displays, Hot Rod cruises plus Zero Zone test drives, a Young Driver experience, and Dream Rides courtesy of the Sporting Bears.
  • 30 hours of track action across the weekend with qualifying sessions on Friday and 20 exciting races over the weekend.  
Tickets give access to both racing paddocks and all open grandstands. They also give entry to the live music concerts, the award-winning Silverstone Museum as well as most of the family festival fun and other major attractions. Evening tickets are also available from 4pm for those wanting to enjoy the last few hours of racing and the evening’s live music. 
  
Ticket information – including camping and hospitality options – can be found here. Best prices are available in advance.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies