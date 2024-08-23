Health, safety and wellbeing forum offering support for businesses

Published: 23rd August 2024 11:46

Business owners across West Northants are invited to a free forum aimed at health, safety and wellbeing within the workplace.

The event, taking place on Friday 27 September 2024 between 9am and 1pm, at The Hub, Drift Drive in Crick (NN6 7GZ), is an opportunity for new and established businesses to listen to a series of speakers on the following topics:

Workplace wellbeing toolkit – West Northamptonshire Council’s Health Improvement service

Wellbeing, diversity and inclusion within Wickes

Unforeseen safety risk (and solution) to decarbonising forklift truck fleets with Travis Perkins

Warrens The Journey

Organised by West Northamptonshire Council’s Regulatory Services and Warrens at DIRFT, there will also be information on food hygiene, health and safety, allergen management, pest control and more. WNC’s Inward Investment and Business Growth team will be on hand to offer business advice and support and information on funding opportunities.

Cllr Matt Golby, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “We’re pleased to be able to put on this forum to highlight the advice, support and guidance available to business owners to help them succeed.

“It is a chance for them to be able to listen to industry leaders, ask questions and network with others. I would encourage new and established businesses to come along to find out more about the support on offer from the Council and its partners.”

Places are limited and can be reserved on the Council’s Ticket Source page.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.