Why not try table tennis in Towcester?

Towcester has a thriving table tennis club based at the Towcester Youth and Community Center in Islington Road. The club is always on the look out for new members. Players of all ages and all standards from beginner onwards are welcome.





Summer is the “off” season from League matches. That makes it the ideal time to either start playing from scratch or to dust off your old skills and hone up on them again. The benefits include fitness, competitiveness (if you want it) and meeting a (generally) sociable bunch of people.





Playing throughout the year on a Friday evening from 7.30 pm, closing around 9.30 pm in summer and 10.30 pm when matches are played in winter. We have up to 5 tables available for play. In the winter we also run 5 teams in the local Towcester and District League.





First visits are free. Thereafter, players can either join and pay an annual membership fee or continue attending on a pay per visit basis (currently £3).





If you would like further information please contact the Club Secretary, Frank Whiteley - Tabletennistowcester@gmail.com