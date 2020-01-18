Northamptonshire Village Awards 2020

Time to celebrate your village’s community spirit

It’s that time of year again when villages in Northamptonshire get the opportunity to celebrate and share what they like about their village and what makes it a great place to live. The 2020 Northamptonshire Village Awards, sponsored by CPRE Northamptonshire, is open to all villages in the county with a population under 6,000 and entrants have the opportunity of being awarded the Best Overall Village 2020, just like Glapthorn was in 2019. Villages can apply from now until 28th February 2020 and the judges will visit each entrant during April and May to assess them. Once all the judging is complete, the Awards Evening, celebrating all entrants, will take place on Tuesday 14th July 2020 at 7pm at the Hunsbury Hill Centre in Northampton.



These awards are a wonderful way for residents to showcase their rural community as well as a chance to audit village life and build for the future. ‘’We knew that our village is special, so we decided to go for it!’’ says 2019 Winners Glapthorn Village Parish Secretary, Elizabeth Garnish. “We simply could not believe our success when the results were announced…We are all so proud to see our trophies and certificates on display – fitting tributes to our amazing community spirit”.



For the first time this year, every entrant to the competition will receive either a Bronze, Silver or Gold level award. These levels will be awarded based upon how well the village does across a range of criteria. The judges will be looking for all aspects of village life ranging from its facilities and amenities, local activities, tidiness and presentation, environment and sustainability and most importantly community spirit! Elaine O’Leary, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire ACRE, the charity that administers the competition, said “The judges are always impressed by the innovative and extensive services they see in the participating villages and that so many are thriving in these difficult times”.



Full details on how to enter the competition, along with the application form can be found at https://www.northantsacre.org.uk/northamptonshire-village-awards or call 01604 765888 for more details. The closing date for applications is Friday 28th February 2020.

"So if you are proud of your village and want to share that with others, why not enter? As Elizabeth Garnish from Glapthorn remarked, “The whole process turned out to be really good fun. The awards have been an inspiration!”

