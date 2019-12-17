1st Towcester Brownies Celebrate 65 Years

Author: Sarah Hamilton Published: 17th December 2019 13:43

Mayor of Towcester, Lisa Samiotis at the Brownie celebration Mayor of Towcester, Lisa Samiotis at the Brownie celebration

1st Towcester Brownies proudly celebrated their 65 years as a unit on the 8 December 2019.

The unit was delighted to host both past and present members who all enjoyed looking through historical items relating to the pack including a selection of photographs, scrap books, old Brownie promotional materials and past badge and promise books.

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Sarah Hamilton said, "Our current Brownies and younger visitors were also kept entertained with some craft activities provided by the pack. Many items were taken home as Christmas presents and as Brownie mementos.

"It was also wonderful to see the current and past generations of Brownies mixing together and chatting about their experiences in Girlguiding and the changes to the organisation over the years.

:We also enjoyed speeches from our District Commissioner Dee Jones-Hayes who has been involved in Girlguiding for an amazing 50 years and the current 1st Towcester Brownie Leader Tracey Greig.

"All guests including the Mayor of Towcester, Lisa Samiotis sat down to enjoy a tea party together with lots of memories being shared.

"Thank you to everyone who came to and supported the event.

"If you are interested in learning more about Girlguiding please visit - https://www.girlguidingnorthamptonshire.org.uk/

"We also produced a bespoke badge for the occasion – if you are interested in purchasing one then please contact sarah.hamilton40@gmail.com – the badges are priced at £1.50 plus postage."

