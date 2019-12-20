Builder gives Christmas toys to family charity

Author: Alex Burke Published: 20th December 2019 10:11

Bellway Site Manager, Patrick Greene, with Home-Start Daventry & South Northants’ Scheme Manager, Matt Foreman and Bellway’s Lisa Corbett

A big-hearted housebuilder has donated £500 worth of toys to a Northamptonshire charity that helps parents with young children.

Bellway, which is building homes at Farriers Court, Towcester, has given the range of toys – mostly construction-based – to the Daventry and South Northants branch of Home-Start.

The toys will be used as Christmas presents by the charity to benefit children of families they work with.

Matt Foreman from the local Home-Start branch, said: “We’re very grateful to Bellway for this generous donation. It will make a real difference to local children this Christmas.”

Elaine Brown, Head of Sales at Bellway South Midlands, said: “We like to be a positive presence in every area in which we build, not just by providing new homes, but by contributing to the community.

“Home-Start is a fantastic charity that helps parents who are struggling for one reason or another. We just wanted to make it easier for these parents to say, ‘Happy Christmas’.”

The Daventry and South Northants branch of Home-Start, established in 1996, pledges to be ‘there for parents when they need us most’.

It’s a support service for families within the Daventry and South Northants districts and was set up to offer a lifeline to parents with a range of difficulties and at least one child under five.

The charity is currently supporting 74 families and 151 children across the two districts. It has a website at homestart-davsn.org.uk.

CAPTIONS(Left to Right) Bellway Site Manager, Patrick Greene, with Home-Start Daventry & South Northants’ Scheme Manager, Matt Foreman and Bellway’s Lisa Corbett

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.