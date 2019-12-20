NN12

Local News Children’s outer space dance workshops touch down in South Northamptonshire Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 20th December 2019 13:16 Children’s outer space dance workshops touch down in South Northamptonshire

Parents and guardians of young children are being invited to sign up to an ‘Out of this World’ dance experience, which will be launching in South Northamptonshire in the new year.



The Northamptonshire based Wriggle Dance Theatre Company will be delivering a series of ten interactive performances and workshops all inspired by the outer space theme from Monday, 6 January 2020.



The programme is suitable for children aged two and older and is free thanks to the London Marathon Charitable Trust, South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) and Northamptonshire Libraries.



Councillor Karen Cooper, SNC’s portfolio holder for wellbeing, said: "Wriggle Dance Theatre Company are working in partnership with Northamptonshire Libraries and South Northamptonshire Council to deliver this exciting project, which provides a perfect introduction to live theatre for young children and inspires families to get active together."



Weekly sessions will take place every Monday from 6 January 2020 at the following locations and times:



Towcester Library – 10:45 to 11:30am (no session on 17 February 2020)

Brackley Library – 10:00 to 10:45am (no session on 13 January 2020)

Middleton Cheney Library – 1:45 to 2:30pm (no session on 13 January 2020)

Deanshanger Memorial Hall – 1:45 to 2:30pm (no session on 17 February 2020)

At the end of the ten-week programme, all four community groups will come together to share what they have learned in a joint dance experience on Monday, 23 March at The Forum, Moat Lane, Towcester.



Families interested in signing up will need to do so before the end of December 2019. For further information and bookings, please contact Kath Kimber-McTiffen on

