Whittlebury Park welcomes couples to their January Wedding Fayre

Author: Chantelle Joysury Published: 27th December 2019 09:29

Whittlebury Park will be opening its doors to couples and their friends and family to their free Wedding Fayre on Sunday 5th January 2020 from 10am until 4pm at their venue located in Northamptonshire. Image credit Two-D Photography





The event is an ideal opportunity to see Whittlebury’s Orangery and Pavilion dressed for a wedding with their Atrium available to view too. Each of Whittlebury’s wedding venues has a truly unique backdrop set within 700-acres of historic parkland for weddings of 10 to over 500 people with an award-winning wedding team to work with couples throughout the planning process and on the day itself.





Attending Whittlebury’s Wedding Fayre will be a host of handpicked local suppliers that have worked with the team for many years and can offer unique touches to all weddings, big or small. Guests at the event will be able to speak to suppliers informally and enjoy a walk-round of Whittlebury’s wedding venues with the wedding team who will be on hand to answer questions or to arrange a further viewing appointment.





Suppliers that will be there on the day include pianist Lincoln Noel, Two-D Photography, Charlotte Ayre Floral Design, and UKDJ, amongst many more. There will also be the opportunity to speak to the team about hosting hen and stag parties at Whittlebury too for an easy way to coordinate everything within one venue.





Whittlebury’s Wedding venues have prestigious Hitched Accreditation status and the team recently won Event Team of the Year at The Wedding Industry Awards regional East Midlands final. They are also the current Venue of the Year in Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards. Packages start from £8,900 with late availability offers available.





Find out more whittlebury.com/weddings or to book a ticket

