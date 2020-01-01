  • Bookmark this page

Happy New Year 2020

Author: James Rudd Published: 1st January 2020 00:01

Happy New Year 2019 - be it happy and prosperous - Sun rise over the Tove ValleySun rise over a misty Tove Valley

Happy new year and welcome to 2020 to all readers of AboutMyArea/NN12 your online daily news and what's on portal for Towcester and South Northants between the M1 and the M40.

In March 2020 AboutMyArea/NN12 will celebrate its thirteenth birthday, and January also sees eleven years of Twitter. Where the site is known as TowcesterNews

Editor James Rudd said, "Happy new year to everyone!

"Everything will be back to normal I think actually next Tuesday with many schools going back then!.

"Your first port of call for local news and what's on is AboutMyArea/NN12 and if you have a story or an event that needs publicising just email the Editor James Rudd. - Happy New Year."

"The weekly newsletter will get back undeway next week - make sure you sign up for your free copy delivered to your inbox every week in 2020 - https://www.aboutmyarea.co.uk/site/register.asp?area=295

 

 

