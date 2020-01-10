  • Bookmark this page

January Farmers Market in Towcester

Author: Nick Holder Published: 6th January 2020 08:09
January Farmers MarketJanuary Farmers Market

On Friday 10th January 2020, the first Towcester Farmers Market of the new decade will take place. There are currently 16 stalls expected this month.

The market takes place on every second Friday of each month, in Richmond Road car park in Towcester, next to Dominos and behind Waitrose, and runs from 9am to 1.30pm.

Continuing on from the successful relaunch of the market in 2019, there is a great variety of stalls, and a wide range of products and produce available.

We welcome back our caterers to the market to help warm customers up during these chillier months, with their freshly cooked breakfast snacks and hot drinks.

There is a unique element to some of the stock that can be bought too, and all stall holders are local. The market is a great outlet for such smaller businesses in the area who would otherwise struggle to sell their goods here.

Our recycling stall will be a regular, so remember to bring suitable containers for your purchases.

Further information can be found on Facebook by looking at, and liking, the Towcester Farmers Market page, where market and stall holder information is updated regularly.

The Towcester and District Lions Club have been running the market since 2005, taking over from South Northants Council, and it is now run by Lions volunteers. All money raised goes to charities that the Lions club support.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.
