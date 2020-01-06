NN12

Local News Help is at hand for Northants communities at risk of flooding Author: Liam Beasley Published: 6th January 2020 14:32 Areas of Northamptonshire at risk of flooding could secure preventative measures to help reduce the likelihood of surface water flooding through an initiative from Northamptonshire County Council. Areas of Northamptonshire at risk of flooding could secure preventative measures to help reduce the likelihood of surface water flooding through an initiative from Northamptonshire County Council.



Areas of Northamptonshire at risk of flooding could secure preventative measures to help reduce the likelihood of surface water flooding through an initiative from Northamptonshire County Council.



The county council is inviting communities to submit applications explaining how the initiative could be of benefit to them.



The two-year project aims to help up to 30 communities, which can either be based in urban or rural settings.



Successful applicants would need to identify community members who can be flood wardens and someone who will be the main point of contact for their area.



In return they would then benefit from a flood survey, which would be undertaken by civil engineers and support in developing community action plans and longer term solutions, which may involve purchasing equipment.



Following a successful three years with Pathfinder2, where the county council worked with 30 communities across the region, the authority has again been awarded funding to continue this project for another two years.



The money for the initiative, known now as the Community Resilience Pathfinder, has been made available from the Environment Agency and follows on from the initial Pathfinder scheme.



Cllr Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for transport, highways and environment, said: “Being a victim of flooding is an extremely upsetting experience and can be very disruptive for a long time after the event.



“What’s great about the Pathfinder scheme is that flood resilience measures are tailor-made for the individual communities by mixing historical experience with information from a professional survey.



“Quite often it is some very basic measures that are needed to make a significant difference, so any communities that think they could benefit should really apply.”



Any community can apply, with the scheme aimed at geographical areas. These can be villages, residents’ groups, industrial estates or a group of town centre businesses.



To apply go to the Flood Toolkit website

