NN12

>

News

>

Local News Brackley Morris 'Open Tasters' Author: Stephen Ferneyhough Published: 7th January 2020 08:37 Brackley Morris 'Open Tasters' Brackley Morris 'Open Tasters'

The Brackley Morris Men are opening up their winter practice sessions for anyone to come and have a go. Starting 9th January 2020, Thursday evenings, 8pm, CofE Junior School, Manor Road, Brackley, NN13 6EE.



Music and dance works wonders for your mental & physical wellbeing. So, if you fancy a bit of a social workout with hankies and sticks, what better way to get your fitness off to a good start for the New Year.



We're a family friendly group, but youngsters need to be accompanied a responsible adult. Apart from comfortable shoes, and a couple of clean hankies, all you'll need to bring is yourself and a happy disposition. We can teach you the rest.



For those interested in the heritage, we have four hundred years of records with a well-documented and colourful history.



Lots more on the website: The Brackley Morris Men are opening up their winter practice sessions for anyone to come and have a go. Starting 9th January 2020, Thursday evenings, 8pm, CofE Junior School, Manor Road, Brackley, NN13 6EE.Music and dance works wonders for your mental & physical wellbeing. So, if you fancy a bit of a social workout with hankies and sticks, what better way to get your fitness off to a good start for the New Year.We're a family friendly group, but youngsters need to be accompanied a responsible adult. Apart from comfortable shoes, and a couple of clean hankies, all you'll need to bring is yourself and a happy disposition. We can teach you the rest.For those interested in the heritage, we have four hundred years of records with a well-documented and colourful history.Lots more on the website: http://www.thebrackleymorrismen.org.uk . Or call Stephen 07764 799947, brackleymorris@gmail.com Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.