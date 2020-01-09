Sponsored by: Towcester Financial Planning Limited
Brackley Morris 'Open Tasters'
The Brackley Morris Men are opening up their winter practice sessions for anyone to come and have a go. Starting 9th January 2020, Thursday evenings, 8pm, CofE Junior School, Manor Road, Brackley, NN13 6EE.
Music and dance works wonders for your mental & physical wellbeing. So, if you fancy a bit of a social workout with hankies and sticks, what better way to get your fitness off to a good start for the New Year.
We're a family friendly group, but youngsters need to be accompanied a responsible adult. Apart from comfortable shoes, and a couple of clean hankies, all you'll need to bring is yourself and a happy disposition. We can teach you the rest.
For those interested in the heritage, we have four hundred years of records with a well-documented and colourful history.
Lots more on the website: http://www.thebrackleymorrismen.org.uk. Or call Stephen 07764 799947, brackleymorris@gmail.com
