Brackley Morris 'Open Tasters'

Author: Stephen Ferneyhough Published: 7th January 2020 08:37
The Brackley Morris Men are opening up their winter practice sessions for anyone to come and have a go.  Starting 9th January 2020, Thursday evenings, 8pm, CofE Junior School, Manor Road, Brackley, NN13 6EE.

Music and dance works wonders for your mental & physical wellbeing. So, if you fancy a bit of a social workout with hankies and sticks, what better way to get your fitness off to a good start for the New Year.

We're a family friendly group, but youngsters need to be accompanied a responsible adult. Apart from comfortable shoes, and a couple of clean hankies, all you'll need to bring is yourself and a happy disposition.  We can teach you the rest.   

For those interested in the heritage, we have four hundred years of records with a well-documented and colourful history.  

Lots more on the website: http://www.thebrackleymorrismen.org.uk.  Or call Stephen 07764 799947, brackleymorris@gmail.com
