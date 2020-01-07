NN12

>

News

>

Local News It's the first Live Comedy Night of 2020! Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 7th January 2020 14:17 Topping the bill is true cockney Jeff Innocent, comic, actor and star of both radio and TV Topping the bill is true cockney Jeff Innocent, comic, actor and star of both radio and TV



Towcester Mill Brewery is holding its first Live Comedy Night of 2020 on Thursday 30 January. Topping the bill is true cockney Jeff Innocent, comic, actor and star of both radio and TV; in 2016 he was voted Best Live Comedian by his fellow professionals. Looking like a bouncer but with the intellect of a university professor his sharp wit and confident charm draws the audience into his lair, then he entertains them with his variety of somewhat surreal subjects.



Opening the night will be comedian, actor and writer Chris McCausland, who has appeared on ‘Live at The Apollo’, ‘Would I Lie To You’, ‘Have I Got News For You’ and ‘EastEnders’. The only blind professional comedian on the circuit he has an exclusive take on life. Good-natured, unruffled and extremely genial his diverse mix of subjects keeps his audiences amused.



Completing the line-up is Matt Bragg, who likes to see the ridiculous in the mundane. Bragg is now being recognised by a whole host of comedians and promoters on the circuit. He recently supported Harry Hill and is incredibly and effortlessly funny with his unique and engaging storytelling. The evening will be compered by the Mill's resident MC, Pete Teckman.



All tickets are priced at £15 (incl booking fee) and can be bought via



Towcester Mill is fast becoming known as a comedy venue in its own right as more and more acts line up to perform in the building best known for its ales. It joined forces with Funhouse Comedy in April 2017 to bring some of the UK’s top comedians, as well as the country’s finest rising stars, to Towcester. Towcester Mill Brewery is holding its first Live Comedy Night of 2020 on Thursday 30 January. Topping the bill is true cockney Jeff Innocent, comic, actor and star of both radio and TV; in 2016 he was voted Best Live Comedian by his fellow professionals. Looking like a bouncer but with the intellect of a university professor his sharp wit and confident charm draws the audience into his lair, then he entertains them with his variety of somewhat surreal subjects.Opening the night will be comedian, actor and writer Chris McCausland, who has appeared on ‘Live at The Apollo’, ‘Would I Lie To You’, ‘Have I Got News For You’ and ‘EastEnders’. The only blind professional comedian on the circuit he has an exclusive take on life. Good-natured, unruffled and extremely genial his diverse mix of subjects keeps his audiences amused.Completing the line-up is Matt Bragg, who likes to see the ridiculous in the mundane. Bragg is now being recognised by a whole host of comedians and promoters on the circuit. He recently supported Harry Hill and is incredibly and effortlessly funny with his unique and engaging storytelling. The evening will be compered by the Mill's resident MC, Pete Teckman.All tickets are priced at £15 (incl booking fee) and can be bought via www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk . Doors to the Malt Room bar open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Food will be available from High 5 Pizza, with their hand-stretched, wood-fired pizzas, from around 5pm-8pm.Towcester Mill is fast becoming known as a comedy venue in its own right as more and more acts line up to perform in the building best known for its ales. It joined forces with Funhouse Comedy in April 2017 to bring some of the UK’s top comedians, as well as the country’s finest rising stars, to Towcester. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.