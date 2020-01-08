NN12

>

News

>

Local News Public invited to meet NCC Commissioners Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 8th January 2020 09:43

The drop-in events will be held at district, borough and county council premises throughout Northamptonshire The drop-in events will be held at district, borough and county council premises throughout Northamptonshire



A series of surgery-style events taking place across the county will give members of the public the opportunity to meet the government-appointed commissioners that oversee finance and governance at Northamptonshire County Council.



The drop-in events will be held at district, borough and county council premises throughout Northamptonshire over the next three months and people can attend for individual fifteen minute sessions with both lead commissioner Tony McArdle and commissioner for finance Brian Roberts.



The commissioners have said they felt it important people had a chance to come and speak with them directly about the council.



The 2020 dates and times for each session are outlined below:



January 15: 7pm to 9pm, Northamptonshire County Council, One Angel Square, Angel Street, Northampton

January 28: 2pm to 5pm, East Northamptonshire Council, Cedar Drive, Thrapston

February 4: 2pm to 4pm, Daventry District Council, Lodge Road, Daventry

February 11: 10am to 12.30pm, Northampton Borough Council, Guildhall, Northampton

February 26: 7pm to 9pm, Borough Council of Wellingborough, Swanspool House, Wellingborough

March 3: 7pm to 9pm, Kettering Borough Council, Bowling Green Rd, Kettering

March 12: 2pm to 5pm, South Northamptonshire District Council, Moat Lane, Towcester

March 17: 1pm to 3.30pm, Corby Borough Council, The Corby Cube, George Street, Corby A series of surgery-style events taking place across the county will give members of the public the opportunity to meet the government-appointed commissioners that oversee finance and governance at Northamptonshire County Council.The drop-in events will be held at district, borough and county council premises throughout Northamptonshire over the next three months and people can attend for individual fifteen minute sessions with both lead commissioner Tony McArdle and commissioner for finance Brian Roberts.The commissioners have said they felt it important people had a chance to come and speak with them directly about the council.The 2020 dates and times for each session are outlined below: Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.