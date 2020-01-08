  • Bookmark this page

Public invited to meet NCC Commissioners

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 8th January 2020 09:43
The drop-in events will be held at district, borough and county council premises throughout Northamptonshire
A series of surgery-style events taking place across the county will give members of the public the opportunity to meet the government-appointed commissioners that oversee finance and governance at Northamptonshire County Council.

The drop-in events will be held at district, borough and county council premises throughout Northamptonshire over the next three months and people can attend for individual fifteen minute sessions with both lead commissioner Tony McArdle and commissioner for finance Brian Roberts.

The commissioners have said they felt it important people had a chance to come and speak with them directly about the council.

The 2020 dates and times for each session are outlined below:

  • January 15: 7pm to 9pm, Northamptonshire County Council, One Angel Square, Angel Street, Northampton
  • January 28: 2pm to 5pm, East Northamptonshire Council, Cedar Drive, Thrapston
  • February 4: 2pm to 4pm, Daventry District Council, Lodge Road, Daventry
  • February 11: 10am to 12.30pm, Northampton Borough Council, Guildhall, Northampton
  • February 26: 7pm to 9pm, Borough Council of Wellingborough, Swanspool House, Wellingborough
  • March 3: 7pm to 9pm, Kettering Borough Council, Bowling Green Rd, Kettering
  • March 12: 2pm to 5pm, South Northamptonshire District Council, Moat Lane, Towcester
  • March 17: 1pm to 3.30pm, Corby Borough Council, The Corby Cube, George Street, Corby
