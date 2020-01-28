NN12

News

Local News Brush-up on food safety with training course Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 10th January 2020 09:03



Food or catering businesses interested in improving their skills on food safety and hygiene can take part in a course hosted by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).



The course is aimed at local businesses wanting to meet regulatory requirements and learn more about the importance of hygiene around food.



The OFQUAL (Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation) Level II Food Safety in Catering training is a nationally recognised qualification and will be delivered at the council offices at The Forum in Towcester.



Cllr Dermot Bambridge, portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “Everyone who works with food has a special responsibility for safeguarding the health of consumers and ensuring the food they serve or sell is safe to eat.



“Our district has a wide range of good-quality restaurants, cafes, pubs, hotels, and food vendors that employ staff who regularly handle food, so this course will be a great opportunity for them to refresh their knowledge and make sure they are up to date with all the requirements."



The course costs £72.50 per person. Each learner should expect up to seven hours of learning plus 45 minutes for an exam at the end of the training. Once completed, qualification holders are advised to retake food hygiene training every three years.



The course dates available for Food Safety Level II are: Tuesday, 28 January 2020 – 9:15am to 5pm

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 – 9:15am to 5pm For more information on our taught courses, visit

For more information on our taught courses, visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/info/161/training-courses , email HEP@southnorthants.gov.uk or call 01327 322323.