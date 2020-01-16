  • Bookmark this page

Police event in Brackley to reunite stolen tools with owners

Author: Northants Police Published: 16th January 2020 08:49

Police and community event in Brackley to reunite stolen tools with owners and share crime prevention advicePolice and community event in Brackley to reunite stolen tools with owners and share crime prevention advice
 

Police in Brackley will be holding a community event later this month, in a bid to reunite stolen tools with their owners following a successful investigation and prosecution for conspiracy to steal offences.

The event will be held at Brackley Town Hall on Saturday, January 25, from 11am until 1pm. Anyone who has previously had tools stolen is invited to come along and view the items on display. Investigating officers will be on hand to help verify ownership and those tools successfully identified will be returned to their owners.

Detective Sergeant Gordon McWilliams said: ““During the course of the investigation, a total of 135 offences were identified in South Northamptonshire, mainly involving the theft of tools from tradespeople. These thefts had a significant impact on their ability to work, causing hardship and distress.

“The investigation led to the successful prosecution last year of four men, aged 18, 25, 27 and 49, all from the same family, and a 16-year-old boy. Sentences included prison terms, a suspended sentence, 240 hours unpaid work, a training order, a youth rehabilitation order and a tagged curfew.

“As part of the investigation, we executed a large-scale warrant at a location in Whitfield and a significant number of stolen tools were recovered. However, despite our best efforts, we have not been able to link these to specific crimes and therefore identify who they belong to.

“We believe many of the recovered items will have been stolen during this series of offences and we hope this event will help us return them to their rightful owners.”

Officers from the local neighbourhood and rural policing teams, supported by crime prevention specialists and colleagues from CID, will be on hand to provide crime prevention advice and information and advice.  Tool-marking equipment will also be available so that people can bring along new tools to be marked to help protect against theft and ensure owners can be easily identified should they ever be lost or stolen.

The event is open to all, including anyone to locate previously stolen items, those wishing to have new items marked as well as those simply wishing to speak to officers about crime prevention advice.

 

