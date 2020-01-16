Are you interested in Politics?

Author: Andrea Leadsom - Conservative Published: 16th January 2020 10:54

The Rt Hon. Andrea Leadsom MP, Member of Parliament for South Northamptonshire and her team in 2019.

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 The Rt Hon. Andrea Leadsom MP, Member of Parliament for South Northamptonshire said: "It's that time of year again when I start looking for my next apprentice to join my busy constituency team.

"I've been exceptionally lucky to have had nine fantastic local school leavers in the role since I started the scheme when I became the MP for South Northants, and they have all gone on to further study or into full-time employment within politics.



"The role is full time, paid above the national apprenticeship wage, and lasts for twelve months. As an integral part of Team Leadsom, my Apprentice Caseworker is responsible for engaging with constituents and dealing with some of the correspondence I receive each day, as well as supporting the wider team in ad hoc projects.

"Although based in Towcester, there are regular opportunities to work in Westminster and to get fully involved in all aspects of parliamentary life.



"To apply to be my 2020/2021 Apprentice Caseworker please send me your CV, cover letter and a 1-page researched essay on what you think are the three key challenges for South Northamptonshire and how you might tackle them.

"The deadline for applications is the 6th March 2020.

"Please email me at andrea.leadsom.mp@parliament.uk or write to me at my constituency office address – 1 Victoria House, 138 Watling Street, Towcester NN12 6BT."

