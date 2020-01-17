F1 2020 Mercedes to break cover on Valentines Day

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 17th January 2020 11:04

True Love: 2020 Mercedes Formula One car to hit the track for the first time on Valentine's Day - still from teaser video.



Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Brackley based F1 AMG Mercedes Petronas said, "We are delighted to announce that our 2020 Formula One car will run for the very first time on Friday, 14 February 2020 for its initial shakedown run at the Silverstone International Circuit - 75 days after the last Grand Prix of 2019 in Abu Dhabi and 30 days before the new season kicks off in Australia.



"The shakedown is an internal event for the purpose of completing initial systems checks and creating rights-free, on-track footage of our 2020 car.

"Therefore, the event will unfortunately not be open to the media or the public. However, we will provide as much information and as many assets to you as possible from the event. "

F1 Mercedes Launch Teaser Video

