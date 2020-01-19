  • Bookmark this page

Statement from Chief Constable Nick Adderley on RAF Croughton meeting

Author: Northants Police Published: 19th January 2020 11:42

The Leader of South Northamptonshire Disctrict Council Councillor Ian McCord wtih a temporary sign near RAF Croughton last October.The Leader of South Northamptonshire Disctrict Council Councillor Ian McCord wtih a temporary sign near RAF Croughton last October.

Northamptonshire Police statement. Chief Constable Nick Adderley, said:

“Northamptonshire Police is aware of an incident yesterday evening (17th January 2020) on a road between Mixbury and Fulwell House where a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road was involved in a near-miss with another vehicle.

“We are working closely with Thames Valley Police who are the lead agency in regards to this incident and will do all we can to support their investigation.

“In the meantime, I do not underestimate how much of a concerning incident this was and how much worse it could have been, especially considering the circumstances in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn tragically died.

“This is also compounded by the fact that yesterday, myself and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold were made aware of another incident in Northampton in which a police vehicle was struck in early October by a vehicle also driving on the wrong side of the road. Thankfully there were no injuries.

“I want to be absolutely clear on the fact that these incidents just cannot keep happening. We know all too well in the case of young Harry, just how devastating they can be.

“Therefore, the PFCC and I have today requested an urgent meeting with the base commander at RAF Croughton to discuss safety on the roads around the base and I expect this meeting to take place next week.

“I will also be holding a command meeting on Monday morning to discuss these incidents in more detail with my senior officers.”

