Local News Chance to win prizes in return for your food scraps Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 21st January 2020 09:10



Residents in South Northamptonshire could win rewards as well as helping the environment just for recycling their food waste.



Thanks to the In to Win scheme, around 200 people from 65 different towns and villages across Northamptonshire, have already claimed rewards including vouchers for local shops and restaurants, free leisure centre passes, experiences and days out since the scheme first launched in 2015. In to Win is now being relaunched to encourage even more residents to recycle their food waste.



The scheme has also contributed towards an increase in food recycling across the county, from the 9,429 tonnes collected in 2015/16, to more than 12,000 tonnes in 2018/19.



Organised by the Northamptonshire Waste Partnership, In to Win operates across the South Northamptonshire, Daventry District, Northampton Borough, East Northants and Corby local authority areas.



Cllr Dermot Bambridge, portfolio holder for South Northamptonshire Council’s (SNC) environmental services, said: "Our households are some of the best in the country for recycling their food waste, however, there are always areas where we can do more to help the environment.



"I would therefore encourage every household in the district to sign-up to this initiative for that extra bit of incentive. All residents have to do, unless they have previously done so, is sign-up on the website and then they will receive a welcome pack with a sticker to put on their outside silver food caddy. Then they just have to make sure they put their food waste caddy out for collection as normal each week."



Cllr Tim Allebone, Chairman of the Northamptonshire Waste Partnership, said: “We are recycling around 2,600 more tonnes of food waste per year than before In to Win was introduced, helping us to create renewable energy and save money which can be used on other services.



"Whilst this is a great effort, we want to capture more of your food waste – making your local collection more efficient and turning waste food into renewable energy.



"In to Win has lots of exciting rewards to choose from and winners can pick whichever reward suits them the best. So - if you haven’t started to recycle your food – now is a great time to start!"



One winner is randomly chosen every month from each of the five council areas taking part and can choose from a range of rewards shown on the website or choose to donate the cash equivalent to their local food bank. So far £330 has been donated to local food banks across the county on behalf of winners.



To enter the monthly prize draw, householders should visit



For more information on what can and cannot go into food caddies, please visit

