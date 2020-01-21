More Londoners leave the capital for cheaper homes

High housing costs are forcing Londoners out of the capital

A recent report says that an increasing number of young Londoners are moving out of the capital to buy a home in the north – which means they are heading our way.

The most up to date figures are quite staggering, with more than 50% on the number heading north in 2016 and thirteen times as many as in 2009. The age Londoners quit the capital has also come down, as even people in their 30s struggle to buy a decent home.

Historically most homeowners leaving London did so for lifestyle reasons and to take advantage of being able to buy a larger home but, for others, leaving London is now the only way of getting onto the housing ladder.

The average age of someone leaving the capital to purchase a home has fallen to its lowest level on record - just 39 years old, which is considerably down from the age of 47 ten years ago.

And the reason is simple because for many first-time buyers, moving further afield to areas such as the Midlands and North means they can get more value for their money.

Overall, the report estimates that London leavers bought 73,000 homes outside the capital last year, far higher than the 41,090 homes bought outside the capital by people in London in 2009. The average London leaver spent £358,650 on their home outside the capital.



