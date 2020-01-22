Man jailed after his careless driving killed Paulerspury couple

Published: 22nd January 2020

William and Brenda Skears had been married for 63 years and had lived in Paulerspury all of their married lives. At the time of the collision, William was one month away from his 90th birthday and Brenda was three weeks away from her 86th birthday.

A 61-year-old man has been handed a six month jail sentence after a collision which killed elderly couple William and Brenda Skears.

Garry Dennis Marshall, 61, of Paddock Close, Mansfield was driving his Land Rover Discovery on the A508, through the village of Roade, when he turned into the path of a Skoda Fabia.

The front and back seat passengers of the Skoda, William, aged 89, and Brenda, aged 85, died at the scene a short time after the collision.

Despite taking to the stand at sentencing to plead with the Judge to give him a suspended sentence, Marshall was jailed for six months. He will also spend 12 months on licence and was disqualified from driving for two years and three months.

Lead Investigator, DC Ady Tredwell, said: “William and Brenda Skears were a lovely couple and to have lost their lives in this way after such a long time together is such a tragedy.

“I am pleased to see Garry Marshall receive a custodial sentence and I hope that the end of this case provides William and Brenda’s family with some element of closure.

“As you can see from the photo we have released of the aftermath of this collision, this was a hugely devastating crash and I hope it demonstrates just how important it is to be alert 100% of the time when driving.

“As we can see here, it only takes a second to have a crash that changes lives forever.”

