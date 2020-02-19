Paulerspury Players Cinderella

21st January 2020

Paulerspury Players will present its traditional pantomime: CINDERELLA every evening at Paulerspury Village Hall, from Wednesday 19th February 2020 to Saturday 22nd at 7:30 pm with a Saturday Matinee at 2:30pm.

For tickets, contact our box office on 0845 833 4910 or 01327 811578 or our new website: www.paulerspuryplayers.com

Prices: Adults £8, Children under 16/Concessions £6

The story follows the traditional tale in which Cinderella is routinely bullied by her two step sisters, Trumpella and Putina, and their mother - the evil Baroness Von Hickenlooper. Cinders’ chance to go to the Prince’s Ball looks grim until she gets help from her friend Buttons and a sprinkling of magic from her Fairy Godmother - Fairy Wings, along with her hapless assistant Fairy Lights.

Cinderella shall go to the ball, although she may have to travel in an unconventional manner!

Have you heard about the King's secret treasure? What is it?

Can the evil Baroness and her stupid henchmen, Smash and Grab, actually find the King’s secret treasure?

Will Baron Von Hickenlooper ever be free of the evil Baroness?

This is an original script written especially for you by Alec Wagner and Tracey Lyle Carter with plenty of slapstick, jokes and all the traditional elements of the pantomimes you love.

Lots of familiar faces return to our main cast and chorus this year plus we have quite a few new faces joining us for the first time. Get your tickets early to be sure of your seats, and come and join in with familiar songs. You’ll enjoy some original lyrics by our resident MD, Heidi, with accompaniment by our amazingly talented musician - Ian.

