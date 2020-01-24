Reminder to Northants parents over the dangers of co sleeping

Author: Liam Beasley Published: 24th January 2020 09:29

Co-sleeping, bed sharing or sleeping in the same bed, or on the same sofa, as your baby can increase the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

SIDS is the most common cause of unexplained death in otherwise healthy infants under 12 months old. Public Health Northamptonshire are issuing the following guidance for parents to help reduce the risks associated with sharing a bed with their baby.

The safest place for your baby to sleep for the first six months is in a cot in the same room as you. As well as a higher risk of SIDS, there's also a risk you might roll over in your sleep and suffocate your baby. Or your baby could get caught between the wall and the bed, or roll out of an adult bed and be injured.



It's especially important not to share a bed with your baby if you or your partner:

are smokers (no matter where or when you smoke and even if you never smoke in bed)

have recently drunk alcohol

have taken medication or drugs that make you sleep more heavily

The risks of co-sleeping are also increased if your baby:

was premature (born before 37 weeks), or

had a low birth weight (less than 2.5kg or 5.5lb)

In addition to this advice, parents should also be mindful of falling asleep with a baby on the sofa. It's lovely to have your baby with you for a cuddle or a feed, but sleeping with your baby on a sofa or armchair is also linked to a higher risk of SIDS. The safest thing to do is to always put your baby back in their cot to sleep.

It is important to be aware that the overall risk of SIDS is very small and that it is a rare condition. However, following these simple steps can help reduce the risk of SIDS and keep your baby safe.

Director of Public Health Northamptonshire, Lucy Wightman said:

“Bringing home a new baby is exciting, but can also be overwhelming. Following NHS advice and guidelines can help you minimise any risk and give your baby the best start in life.”

Further guidance and advice on reducing the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome can be found here https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/pregnancy-and-baby/reducing-risk-cot-death/

Public Health fund a project run by qualified and experienced early years professionals called “Strong Start”. They work closely with the Health Visiting and Infant Feeding teams across Northamptonshire to provide support and advice to families with children under five years of age.

More information and how to access support from this team can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/StrongStartTeam/

Public Health Northamptonshire also fund the Northamptonshire Stop Smoking service who can support those who wish to stop smoking at any time, including during pregnancy or after the birth of a new baby. The support is open to mothers, fathers and any other family member interested in quitting. Further information can we found at: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/councilservices/health/pages/smoking.aspx

