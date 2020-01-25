NN12

Local News Storytelling Towcester Library Author: Theresa Kelleher Published: 25th January 2020 11:20 Theresa Kelleher is a Storyteller working in the

Oral Tradition with traditional stories and the

mythology of the British Isles.



Storytelling is an interesting word that we usually associate with children. But actually that has only been the case for the last 100 years.

Stories has been shared with adults for thousands of years and predate writing.



Traditional storytellers were bringers of news, entertainers, and educators.



Theresa Kelleher is a Storyteller working in the Oral Tradition with traditional stories and the mythology of the British Isles.



Some scholars would argue that the mythological cycles contain codes for living and survival. Crucial at a time where humanity is at a threshold of crisis.



Theresa brings warmth, authenticity, humour and a control of a subject which is fragile and yet so powerful.



As these stories travel through time, each new generation adds their own ingredients and Theresa gives these old stories a contemporary flavour.



Using music, song and ancient wisdom from the first of the Irish Mythological Cycles, Theresa will bring two stories to this event.



‘The Old Hag of Winter ‘

is a fun story based on the mythology of the Crone being in charge of the weather and how we might appease her (or not as the case may be).



‘In Search of Brigit’

is a longer story, and a work in progress, which explores what happens to us when we allow ourselves to enter in to the presence of living myth.

Theresa attempts to demonstrate how only the wild flight of myth can truly dilate and inform the heart.

She explores what we as humans need to do in order to heal ourselves and then the planet.



There will be time to chat afterwards over a cup of tea provided by the library. This event is free and if you can afford it please offer a donation to the library for the refreshments.



Past Audience feedback:



A very powerful, playful, tender, beautifully constructed performance.



Inspiring, magical, bringing us on a journey of finding joy.



Captivating. I was instantly immersed in the story.



Boom! You rocked it. Soooo funny. And you have the most extraordinary voice when you sing.

