Cinderella - Weston and Lois Weedon Drama Group

Author: Jonathan Carpenter Published: 27th January 2020 14:43

The next production by Weston and Lois Weedon Drama Group is "Cinderella"

The next production by Weston and Lois Weedon Drama Group is "Cinderella"

The performances are on Friday 7th February 2020 at 7.30pm and Saturday 8th February at 2.30pm and again at 7.30pm

  • Tickets are £7 each (and £3 for schoolchildren)
  • Get tickets from Jenni Liversidge on 01327 860039 or email Jonathan Carpenter on jwcweston@outlook.com

Saturday afternoon is almost sold out but tickets are still available for the evening performances.

Hope you can come along and support us - and enjoy the show.

