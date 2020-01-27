  • Bookmark this page

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Police appeal after fatal collision in Towcester

Author: Northants Police Published: 28th January 2020 10:40

Northamptonshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a 64-year-old pedestrian died following a collision in Watling Street, Towcester.

At about 7pm on Monday, January 27 2020 a silver Renault Clio was in collision with a man, who was sadly pronounced dead on his arrival at hospital.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 478 of 27/01/20.

