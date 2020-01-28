Crooked Hooker and the Six Nations
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 28th January 2020 11:57
What better beer to highlight for February than Towcester Mill Brewery's Crooked Hooker? Perfect timing for it to go hand in hand with the 2020 Six Nations - and with two offers too!
Crooked Hooker is the Mill's extremely popular and traditional amber session ale, perfect for watching a bit of a rugby with a pint in your hand in the Tap, or with a bottle at home.
Whichever you prefer, there's an offer for you!
- 4 pint sharing pitchers of Crooked Hooker in the Tap Room for just £10. Offer available during England games only.
- 4 bottles of Crooked Hooker available from the Brewery Shop for £10. Available from 1 February until 14 March 2020.
The Brewery's Shop is open Tuesday-Thursday 10.30am-3pm, Friday-Saturday 10.30am-5pm and Sunday 10.30am-4pm.
