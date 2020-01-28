NN12

Local News Crooked Hooker and the Six Nations Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 28th January 2020 11:57 Crooked Hooker is the Mill's extremely popular and traditional amber session ale, perfect for watching a bit of a rugby with a pint in your hand in the Tap, or with a bottle at home. Crooked Hooker is the Mill's extremely popular and traditional amber session ale, perfect for watching a bit of a rugby with a pint in your hand in the Tap, or with a bottle at home. What better beer to highlight for February than Towcester Mill Brewery's Crooked Hooker? Perfect timing for it to go hand in hand with the 2020 Six Nations - and with two offers too!



The Brewery's Shop is open Tuesday-Thursday 10.30am-3pm, Friday-Saturday 10.30am-5pm and Sunday 10.30am-4pm.