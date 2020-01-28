Calling all Peaky Blinders fans!

Looking for a night out with a difference?! Big fan of BBC's Peaky Blinders? Then this could well be the night for you!

Step back in time to the cobbled backstreets of Birmingham with Towcester Mill Brewery's very first Peaky Blinders theme night on Saturday 29 February 2020, complete with food, music, drinks and races! Come and pay homage to this wonderful decade set back in the 1920s-30s.

Tickets cost £20pp and include:

Glass of Prosecco or pint Rubio on arrival

First five races

Cash prizes

DJ

Buffet



"Fancy dress is encouraged!" explained Events Manager, Sam Milthorpe. "If you're a fan of Peaky Blinders then this is definitely a night not to be missed. Why not give tickets to someone special as a Valentine's gift or maybe grab a few friends together and have a fun night out? Whatever the occasion, dress to impress in 1920s style and have a giggle at our very first race night. We're holding it on Leap Year Day so get your flat caps and flapper dresses at the ready and come and make the most of the extra day!"

Towcester Mill's Peaky Blinders Race Night will be held in the Malt Room on the second floor. Doors to the Malt Room bar open at 7pm, races starts at 8pm.

Book online at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.

