  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"James, just to say how impressed I am with the website. Nice teasers, strong images, right-length stories, informative. Keep up the fantastic work. Ron."
- Ron
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Calling all Peaky Blinders fans!

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 28th January 2020 14:02

Looking for a night out with a difference?! Big fan of BBC's Peaky Blinders? Then this could well be the night for you!Looking for a night out with a difference?! Big fan of BBC's Peaky Blinders? Then this could well be the night for you!

Looking for a night out with a difference?! Big fan of BBC's Peaky Blinders? Then this could well be the night for you!

Step back in time to the cobbled backstreets of Birmingham with Towcester Mill Brewery's very first Peaky Blinders theme night on Saturday 29 February 2020, complete with food, music, drinks and races! Come and pay homage to this wonderful decade set back in the 1920s-30s.

Tickets cost £20pp and include:

 

  • Glass of Prosecco or pint Rubio on arrival
  • First five races
  • Cash prizes
  • DJ
  • Buffet


"Fancy dress is encouraged!" explained Events Manager, Sam Milthorpe. "If you're a fan of Peaky Blinders then this is definitely a night not to be missed. Why not give tickets to someone special as a Valentine's gift or maybe grab a few friends together and have a fun night out? Whatever the occasion, dress to impress in 1920s style and have a giggle at our very first race night. We're holding it on Leap Year Day so get your flat caps and flapper dresses at the ready and come and make the most of the extra day!"

Towcester Mill's Peaky Blinders Race Night will be held in the Malt Room on the second floor. Doors to the Malt Room bar open at 7pm, races starts at 8pm.

 

Book online at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies