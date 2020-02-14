NN12

Towcester Evening WI #ShowTheLove Event Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 28th January 2020 15:37



Towcester WI has teamed up with local Artist Val Goldfinch to create a Green Heart Artwork made from green “junk” supplied by members which will be displayed at the Towcester Farmer’s Market NN12 6EX on February 14th 2020 9am – 1.30pm and then afterwards at various locations around the town.



The “Show the Love Campaign” is asking us all to think about what we love and what we may lose if, as a society, we do not act soon to challenge and support government policies to reduce carbon emissions. We need to be having these conversations now.



In February 2020, people across the country will make, wear and share green hearts to “Show The Love” for the places, people and life we want to protect from climate change



Last year the WI created a large heart of stones crafted with the campaign symbol of green hearts on top of Bury Mount, Towcester – this won Best Green Heart at the Climate Coalition's Green Heart Hero Awards in Parliament in March.