Northants Police event reunites tools with owners

Author: Northants Police Published: 29th January 2020 12:09

A community event hosted by police in Brackley last weekend saw ten people successfully reunited with items stolen during a spate of tool thefts across South Northamptonshire.

The tools had been recovered following a successful investigation that led to five offenders being prosecuted for conspiracy to steal offences.

Detective Sergeant Gordon McWilliams said: “The recovery of the stolen items followed a largescale operation to tackle a spate of tool theft offences in 2018, which resulted in several tradespeople being prevented from working due to the heartless behaviour of the people who stole from them.

“The police operation led to the arrest and conviction of four men who were all from the same family, and a 16-year-old boy, with sentences including prison terms, community orders, unpaid work requirements and rehabilitation orders.

“At the event, we were able to happily reunite ten people with items stolen by these offenders, items they did not believe they would ever see again. A great many more people attended and received free tool marking kits and advice about a new app which can aid with the recovery of any stolen tools.

“We really appreciated the public’s interest and were delighted to see tools returned as well being able to offer practical advice to prevent future crimes.”

The event took place at Brackley Town Hall last Saturday, 25 January 2020, and was hosted by detectives from CID, local neighbourhood officers and crime prevention specialists, with support from members of the Towcester and Northampton Emergency Service Cadet groups.

