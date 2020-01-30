Roade Community Orchestra

Author: Maggie Scott Published: 30th January 2020 09:02

Our members come from not just from Roade but the wider community including Towcester, Paulerspury, Maidford, Woodford Halse, Silverstone etc

Roade Community Orchestra (RCO) meet every Tuesday evening at 6.30 p.m. to 8.15 p.m. during term time at Roade Primary School Hall, Hartwell Road, Roade some six miles from Towcester. The hall is well lit and has easy parking in the playground.



Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Maggie Scott said, "We cater for all ages and abilities although the music we play is from about Grade IV upwards.

"The musicians that are a little more experienced help those that are learning or have not played for a while. Our repertoire ranges across all tastes and standards, including classical music, film/show tunes and traditional music etc.

"We are a friendly group of musicians who enjoy playing together.



"Our conductor and musical director Ian Riley also conducts the Greens Norton Community Choir. His friendly manner and knowledge brings out the best of both groups.



"RCO are holding a 20th Anniversary Concert at Northampton High School, Newport Pagnell Road, Hardingstone on the 21st March 2020 with our special guests the Northampton Male Voice Choir.

"Tickets £10 can be obtained by contacting roadeorchestra@gmail.com

"Please visit our website www.roadeorchestra.com for more information about the orchestra.



"We will also be playing at St. Lawrence Church, Towcester on 19th June 2020 at around 7.00 p.m. as part of the Towcester Midsummer Music Festival.



"RCO are particularly looking for double bass, viola and percussion players. If you are interested in joining please do not hesitate to contact us."

