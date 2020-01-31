New Chair of Northants Children's Trust

Author: Liam Beasley Published: 31st January 2020 09:07

The Secretary of State for Education has appointed Ian Curryer as the chair of the Children’s Trust. Ian will be joining the trust from Nottingham City Council where he has been chief executive for seven years overseeing a period of major change for both the council and the city.

Northamptonshire County Council has welcomed the appointment of a chair for the new Children’s Trust.

The Secretary of State for Education has appointed Ian Curryer as the chair of the Children’s Trust. Ian will be joining the trust from Nottingham City Council where he has been chief executive for seven years overseeing a period of major change for both the council and the city.

Plans to develop a Children’s Trust for Northamptonshire were announced by the government in May 2019 to drive improvement and sustainable change in children’s services in the county, moving to serve the two new unitary authorities when they come into being next year.

Children’s Commissioner for Northamptonshire Andrew Christie said: “Ian has a wealth of experience in local authorities and working with children – initially training as a teacher and moving into a head teacher role, to being a Director of Children’s Services in Nottingham City Council and most recently carrying out the important role of Chief Executive, also for Nottingham City Council. All of this experience provides Ian with the significant knowledge and skills needed to carry out this important role.



“Ian will drive forward progress of the establishment of Trust; his first important role being to support the appointment of the Chief Executive of the Trust.”

Leader of Northamptonshire County Council Councillor Matt Golby said: “We welcome Ian to the new Children’s Trust. He will be joining us at a time of exciting change as we continue to work to transform and improve children’s services in Northamptonshire.

“Ian’s experience will be invaluable in developing the trust to support our aspiration to deliver outstanding social care services for all children and young people in Northamptonshire with the aim of measurably improving the lives of children and their families in the county.”

Ian Curryer said: “I am very much looking forward to taking up the new role at Children First Northamptonshire. I am excited to be going back to my roots of supporting children and young people.

“I have been fortunate to have had a regional role in children’s services improvement, so I feel I have never been too far away from this area of work. The regional role has given me an insight into Northamptonshire and I relish the opportunity to have a positive impact on work which has already begun.

“I will be drawing on my experience of working in a Council, in Children’s services and the improvement field and I see the establishment of the Trust as a fantastic opportunity to build both a new organisation and a new organisational culture.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.