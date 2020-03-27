NN12

Local News Win-WIn prize draw for an VIP weekend at Silverstone Classic 2020 Author: Deborah Tee Published: 31st January 2020 11:03 Supporting the event’s official charity: Alzheimer’s Research UK • Three nights at Silverstone in luxurious US style Empire RV motorhome • Plus tickets, VIP hospitality, back-stage passes, lap in a course car… • Enter to win before midnight on Friday 27 March 2020 In an exciting new initiative, the Silverstone Classic has introduced an incredible win-win prize draw. Open to all-comers, the draw offers its winner a spectacular money-can’t-buy VIP weekend for two at the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival while also raising much-needed funds for the event’s official charity partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK.



This summer the pace-setting Classic is celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary with a host of special attractions plus a ‘Greatest Hits’ roster of great retro races. And the winner of this prize draw will be savouring the full Silverstone weekend in truly memorable style.



For starters, courtesy of Empire RV, the winner together with a chosen guest will live like racing royalty in their very own American RV, based within Empire’s exclusive enclosure at the Silverstone Woodlands Campsite.



As well as the indulgence of the five star motorhome experience, the prize also includes a pair of adult tickets for all three days of the Classic as well as ‘Parc Ferme’ VIP hospitality for two in the Silverstone Wing on Sunday, a passenger lap around the full Grand Prix circuit in an official course car, a back-stage pass to the live music concerts on either Friday or Saturday evening, plus a unique chance to wave the chequered flag on a race.



There are other rewards, too, including access to both the Silverstone Auctions sale and the all-new Silverstone Experience as well as the private ‘Wild Goose’ bar in the concert arena where the drinks will be complimentary. A full list of what will be won can be found via this link: https://silverstone-classic.everydayhero.com/uk/silverstone-classic-2020-prize-draw.



Entries to this very special prize draw are open to all for a suggested donation of £10 to Alzheimer’s Research UK. Multiple entries are permitted and every penny of the money raised will go towards supporting the UK's leading dementia research charity in making life-changing breakthroughs in diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure.



“It really is an amazing win-win opportunity,” enthused Nick Wigley, Silverstone Classic CEO.“This brilliant prize draw not only offers someone the chance to win an incredible weekend at the Classic but also allows everyone entering the option to contribute towards breakthroughs in dementia research.”



This special 2020 promotion will close at 23.59 (GMT) on 27 March 2020. Full details on how to enter – there is also an option to enter via email – and the all-important Terms and Conditions can be found at www.silverstoneclassic.com/luxury-weekend-stay-terms--conditions.



For those not lucky enough to win this extraordinary prize draw, Early Bird tickets offering significant savings on standard tickets are available until the end of March.



All admission tickets for this summer’s 30th anniversary Silverstone Classic must be purchased in advance and all provide access to a selection of trackside grandstands, live music concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings, huge car club displays, both racing paddocks plus the vast majority of the fun-fuelled family entertainment on offer at the ‘rocking and racing’ festival.



Full details of car club packages, general admission tickets, hospitality packages, American Motorhome rental options with Empire RV and camping options can be found on the silverstoneclassic.com website.