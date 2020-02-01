Northants residents asked to have say on future electric vehicle charging network

Residents are being asked to have their say on the location of new on-street electric vehicle charging points which are being installed across Northamptonshire.

The initiative is spearheaded by Liberty Global, one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, working in partnership with Northamptonshire County Council. The project utilizes the network infrastructure of Liberty Global’s UK subsidiary Virgin Media to help revolutionize on-street electric car charging.

One electric vehicle charging point will have the capability to charge two electric vehicles, with designated parking bays located next to the charge points. This will help people with electric vehicles living in residential areas with limited off-street parking, while simultaneously creating the infrastructure to encourage greater take-up of this more sustainable form of transport

County Council Cabinet Member for Place, Highways and the Environment, Cllr Jason Smithers said: “Sustainable travel is a priority for the county council and we take the lowering of carbon emissions extremely seriously.

“We hope that the installation of more electric vehicle charging points will not only help residents who own electric vehicles, but also encourage greater take up by the wider community. All the locations which have been identified have very limited, or no, off-street parking. Providing on-street charging points will help to remove a major barrier to having a ‘plug-in’ electric vehicle in these locations.

“Without the right infrastructure people are less likely to make the change, so it is vital that we support this investment and stimulate the industry.”

The scheme forms an important part of a broader Smart Move Northamptonshire initiative.

The survey, which closes on February 24, 2020, provides an opportunity for residents to have a say on the introduction of electric vehicle charging points in their local area.

Following this, sites will be shortlisted and taken forward to the next stage, where residents will then get another opportunity to comment on the project.

The first on-street charging points are scheduled to be installed in Summer 2020.

Potential locations for the electric vehicle charging points include Corby, Desborough, Earls Barton, Kettering, Northampton and Rothwell, and have been selected by Virgin Media using a number of criteria including:

Vehicle registrations in the local area

Resident requests for Electric Vehicle Charging Points

Predicted future update data

Access to off-street charging

Areas close to high streets and local amenities

Away from live equipment e.g. lamp posts (at least 2.5m)

Away from the front of residential homes

Areas where there is a good pavement width to allow for charge points and pedestrians

Areas with existing power and connectivity

Maps detailing the exact location of the proposed sites can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/nccvpach

The installation of the charge points will be funded in part by INNOVATE UK, with the remaining funds provided by the private sector. The charge points will join the Vattenfall charge point network, which currently operates in many areas around the UK and Europe powered by 100% renewable energy.