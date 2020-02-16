All aboard for model train weekend

Author: Ian Bartlett Published: 3rd February 2020 09:08

Model train fans have a treat in store at the Milton Keynes Model Railway Society (MKMRS) exhibition weekend taking place at Stantonbury Leisure Centre on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th February 2020.



Over 30 detailed model railways plus a range of trade support and local rail organisations will be attending offering something for everyone. There will even be a miniature railway for children (and bigger children!) to ride on.



The show opens at 10.00 on both days, closing at 5.00pm on the Saturday and 4.30pm on Sunday.



An ex-London Transport Routemaster bus will operate every 30 minutes between Milton Keynes Central rail station and Stantonbury Leisure Centre. Shoppers attending the exhibition may wish to leave their car in town and take the free bus service.



The model railway exhibition attracts around 3,000 visitors of all ages, backgrounds and interests. The show offers a great value day out for families and railway modellers on the first weekend of the half term holiday.



Tickets can be bought in advance via the MKMRS website or at the door (cash only). Full details of the exhibition and bus service can be found at www.mkmrs.org.uk/exhibitions.



MKMRS Secretary Ian Bartlett commented:

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our show and with more than 30 layouts, wide trade support and even a miniature ride-on railway, it promises to be a really special weekend. Model railways are popular with people of all ages and our show is an ideal day out whether you come alone or as a family group. In fact, it might even be something different to do for Valentine’s weekend!”

Dates and times:



Saturday 15th February 2020, 10.00am – 5.00pm

Sunday 16th February 2020, 10.00am – 4.30pm



Vintage bus times: every 30 mins from 9.30am – 4.15pm

Location: Stantonbury Leisure Centre, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes. MK14 6BN

Admission (per day): Adults £8.00, Children £1.00

Website: www.mkmrs.org.uk/exhibitions

Promo movie: https://youtu.be/6WSldv6qGHg

