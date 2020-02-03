Steve Royle and Ian Stone headline at the Mill

3rd February 2020

Topping the bill on Thursday 27 February 2020 is comedian, actor, writer, BBC Radio presenter and juggler Steve Royle

Topping the bill on Thursday 27 February 2020 is comedian, actor, writer, BBC Radio presenter and juggler Steve Royle. He spent many years as the court jester at Camelot theme park, has supported Peter Kay and Dave Spikey on tour and was voted 'Entertainer of the Year' at the Red Rose Awards. His TV appearances include ’Phoenix Nights’, ‘Live at the Palladium’ and ‘Max & Paddy’. Amusing his audiences with his high energy and distinctive talents, there’s something for everyone.

Opening the night will be presenter, broadcaster, writer, actor and comedian Ian Stone. Ranked amongst the top ten stand-ups in Britain by The Independent, he is one of the most talented topical acts and comperes in the country. Edgy and provocative, with an easy-going manner and self-depreciating style, Ian is at great ease bantering with an audience. An international comedian, including performing for the troops, he has made numerous TV and Radio appearances including ‘Mock The Week’, ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ and ‘Saturday Live’. He wrote for ‘The Omid Djalili show’ on BBC1, ‘The Sketch Show’ on ITV and ‘Alistair McGowan’s Big Impression’ on BBC 1.

Support act is likeable comedian, DJ and writer, the cheeky and chatty Che Burnley. The evening will be compered by the Mill's resident MC, Pete Teckman.

Hand-stretched wood-fired pizzas will be available from High 5 Pizza outside the Mill from around 5pm-8pm. Order on arrival.

All tickets are priced at £15 (incl booking fee) and can be bought via www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk. Doors to the Malt Room bar open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm.

Towcester Mill is fast becoming known as a comedy venue in its own right as more and more acts line up to perform in the building best known for its ales. It joined forces with Funhouse Comedy in April 2017 to bring some of the UK’s top comedians, as well as the country’s finest rising stars, to Towcester.

