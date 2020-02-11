Final 2020/21 budget papers published by Northants County Council

In papers published today the authority has outlined £22.9 million savings from an estimated net revenue budget of £445.71 million as it lays the foundations for the transition to two new unitary authorities from April 2021.

Northamptonshire County Council’s budget for 2020/2021 is set to be considered by cabinet next week (11 February 2020).

The budget includes a proposed Council Tax increase of 3.99%, this is comprised of a 1.99% rise in the core Council Tax and a 2% social care precept.

Reserves have been bolstered by an additional £2million, bringing the estimated total to about £42million by March 2021. A further £0.6million has been invested in priority service areas in addition to the £1.4million committed in the draft budget, making a total investment of £2million.

And with continued financial stability the budget includes plans to increase staff pay by 4 per cent in recognition of their hard work.

Cllr Matt Golby, Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, said: “The budget I will be presenting to cabinet next week builds on everything that has been achieved so far to strengthen our processes and increase the financial robustness of the council, including establishing reserves at £42 million. This budget follows an extended consultation period to allow more time for scrutiny and feedback on our draft proposals.”

Budget development has been mindful of growing demand pressures in adult services and the need to bring improvements to Children’s Services following feedback from Ofsted and as it transforms into a Children’s Trust.

In adult services work is continuing to make sure the council is getting the best value on external contracts while new ways of working are also being introduced to establish best practice. A new rapid response service has been set up to provide immediate support for people who have suffered a fall – reducing hospital admissions.

In Children’s Services – the council will develop its in-house fostering capacity while also strengthening the support offered to children on the edge of care.

In Place – there will be capital investment in road maintenance machinery which will significantly increase the number of pothole repairs which can be carried out annually.

Once Cabinet has given its approval the final budget proposals will then by heard by Full Council on February 20 2020.