Towcester Food Festival returns!

Author: Crispin Slee Published: 4th February 2020 10:42

Towcester Food Festival returns!



Towcester Food Festival – the town’s biggest food and drink celebration – returns to Towcester Racecourse in June 2020.



The annual show will be back with all its usual highlights, including chef demos, tasting sessions, a street food market and a free family circus.



Over 100 artisan food and drink stalls nestle beside the racecourse’s stands with live music on each of the two lawns.



Award-winning butcher David Baker will be back with his Steak School after missing last year as will Warner’s with their gin tasting sessions.



Among the other additions are the cheese masterclasses hosted by cheese writer Shane Holland, cocktail masterclasses and kid’s cookery classes.



Towcester Food Festival takes place on Saturday June 6 and Sunday June 7 2020, opening at 10am on each day. Parking is free.



Tickets for 2020 will go on sale soon.

Please visit: www.towcesterfoodfestival.co.uk for more information.



Towcester Food Festival is supported by South Northamptonshire Council as part of the council’s drive to support tourism and the local economy.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.