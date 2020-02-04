  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"I love your site! We moved to Somerset from Yardley Gobion a couple of years ago and coming across your site brings back lots of fond memories. We love to see the pictures of all the familiar places..." more
- Clara Hampshire
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester Food Festival returns!

Author: Crispin Slee Published: 4th February 2020 10:42

Towcester Food Festival returns!Towcester Food Festival returns!

Towcester Food Festival – the town’s biggest food and drink celebration – returns to Towcester Racecourse in June 2020.
 
The annual show will be back with all its usual highlights, including chef demos, tasting sessions, a street food market and a free family circus.
 
Over 100 artisan food and drink stalls nestle beside the racecourse’s stands with live music on each of the two lawns.
 
Award-winning butcher David Baker will be back with his Steak School after missing last year as will Warner’s with their gin tasting sessions.
 
Among the other additions are the cheese masterclasses hosted by cheese writer Shane Holland, cocktail masterclasses and kid’s cookery classes.
 
Towcester Food Festival takes place on Saturday June 6 and Sunday June 7 2020, opening at 10am on each day. Parking is free.
 
Tickets for 2020 will go on sale soon.

Please visit: www.towcesterfoodfestival.co.uk for more information.
 
Towcester Food Festival is supported by South Northamptonshire Council as part of the council’s drive to support tourism and the local economy.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies