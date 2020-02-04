Calling all landlords: new electrical safety rules set for approval

Author: Craig Bees Published: 4th February 2020 11:35

New electrical rules good news for tenants.

If you’re a landlord you should be aware of impending new electrical safety regulations that are about to come into force.

Subject to approval by both Houses of Parliament, landlords and agents will need to ensure electrical installation inspections and testing are carried out for all new tenancies in England from 1 July this year or from 1 April 2021 for existing tenancies.



The Government has laid The Electrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) Regulations 2020 meaning landlords must ensure every fixed electrical installation is inspected and tested at least every five years by a qualified person.

The Regulations also state that a landlord is required to obtain a report of the results of the inspection and test, supply it to each tenant within 28 days and retain a copy until the next inspection is due.

Other details include:

Upon request, the report must be provided to the local housing authority within seven days.

The private landlord must supply a copy of the last report to any new tenant before occupation, or any prospective tenant within 28 days of a request from the prospective tenant.

The Regulations require local housing authorities to enforce the rules and they have the power to arrange remedial action.

Proven breaches of the Regulations can result in the local housing authority imposing a financial penalty of up to £30,000.

The move has the backing of ARLA, the UK’s foremost professional and regulatory body for letting agents. Its chief executive David Cox said: “We are supportive of this concept and believe it will create a level playing field for all agents and landlords as well as ensuring improved safety standards for tenants.

“Mandating, inspecting and testing of every fixed electrical installation should have a limited impact on good professional landlords and agents in the market, many of whom already voluntarily undertake these inspections. We did raise concerns about the number of engineers available to undertake these reports by the April 2021 deadline but have received assurances from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government's (MHCLG) about capacity in the supply chain.”



Until next time.

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

E-mail me at craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk

Visit our website www.bartramandco.co.uk and follow us on Twitter@bartramandcotow

Tel: (01327) 359164

Fax: (01327) 359166

