Valentine's gift ideas from the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 4th February 2020 18:09

If you need a little bit of inspiration for Valentine's Day

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Kathryn of Towcester Mill Brewery said, "If you need a little bit of inspiration for Valentine's Day then we've got a few great little ideas to keep the loved one in your life nice and happy!

"In the Brewery Shop we have...

"Stonyfield Sparkling Wines Tasting at our Brewery Shop this Saturday from 11am! Have a sample or two of this award-winning wine, and be super organised by buying early.

"We've got a few beautifully wrapped gin hampers and gift sets ready to go, and why not try a classic gin and chocolate gift set, you can't possibly go wrong!

"Don't want the chocs? Then a straight bottle of gin will do it! Choose two bottles to pop into a Love Birds gift set from Two Birds Spirits, or why not try a limited edition new gin from Warner's Distillery, Spring Blossom. Or, if you're quick, pick up a bottle of our very own Watermeadow Gin; we've got limited stock of the Guava & Lime Gin, and Forest Fruits & Cinnamon Gin, as well as our bespoke London Dry Gin. Plenty of choice!

"And at the Tap Room...

"For something a little different, how about tickets to our fab new Peaky Blinders Race Night on the 29th Feb 2020? Book tickets now, present them as a gift and then have a great night out a couple of weeks later!

"If all else fails then the gift of laughter will always do the trick. Book to see the fabulous Steve Royle and Ian Stone live at the Mill on 27th Feb. You absolutely cannot beat a belly full of laughs...

"For all event bookings please visit www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk. Our Brewery Shop is open Tuesday-Sunday at the Bell Plantation Garden Centre."

