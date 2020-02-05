Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and AMD Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The Brackley based F1 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team is delighted to announce today a multi-year partnership with high-performance computing leader AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), a technology supplier of supercomputing, simulation, PC and data center technologies.

The new partnership combines the two companies' passion for extreme performance and will see the AMD logo on both sides of the cockpit of the team's 2020 car, on the drivers' race suits and team clothing and on the engineering station.

The new partnership will also see the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team pilot the use of AMD commercial solutions, including AMD EPYC server processors and AMD Ryzen PRO laptop processors, to optimize the team's various workstreams.

"At AMD, we are at our best when we create disruptive technologies that push the envelope of what is possible in high-performance computing," said John Taylor, chief marketing officer at AMD. "We are thrilled to join forces with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, a team operating at the cutting edge of technology and with whom we are a shared spirit in delivering incredible innovation and performance from the factory to the racetrack."

"Innovation is at the heart of Formula One, we always try and push the technological boundaries in our hunt for performance," said Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. "We are delighted to have AMD join our team as a partner and we look forward to the journey ahead of us as we explore sophisticated solutions to unlock untapped performance potential."

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team will run its 2020 F1 car, including AMD branding, for the first time on Friday, February 14, 2020.

