Local News Towcester February Farmers Market Author: Nick Holder Published: 9th February 2020 12:09



On Friday 14th February 2020, on Valentines Day, the regular Towcester Farmers Market event will be held.



We will be having the usual collection of stalls, including our Refill stall, so remember containers for their produce.



We also see the return of Willen Ice Cream Company, who sells tubs of home made ice cream with a unique selection flavours.



Our caterers help warm customers up during these chillier months too, with their freshly cooked breakfast snacks and hot drinks.



There is a unique element to some of the stock that can be bought too, and all stall holders are local. The market is a great outlet for such smaller businesses in the area who would otherwise struggle to sell their goods here.



Further information can be found on Facebook by looking at, and liking, the Towcester Farmers Market page, where market and stall holder information is updated regularly.



The Towcester and District Lions Club have been running the market since 2005, taking over from South Northants Council, and it is now run by Lions volunteers. All money raised goes to charities that the Lions club support.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.